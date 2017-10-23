McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray launches own car company

McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray

McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray has just launched a car manufacturing outfit.

Called Gordon Murray Automotive, the new company is a spinoff of Murray’s eponymous design company formed in 2007 and responsible for the iStream production process.

Gordon Murray Automotive will look to utilize iStream for low-volume production to be sold under the Gordon Murray label. The company could also end up producing cars for rival firms.

iStream features Formula 1-derived construction and materials technologies that help keep complexity and weight low. The key is a fit-for-purpose approach to material usage and low parts count. The production process is also almost fully mechanized so cars can be churned out quicker and at lower cost.

According to Murray, factories designed for iStream require 80 percent less capital investment and use less energy and space than standard factories. iStream was first previewed in Murray’s T25 city car concept unveiled in 2008. The first company to actually utilize iStream, however, is TVR which is using it for its Griffith sports car unveiled earlier this year.

More details on the plans of Gordon Murray Automotive are expected to be announced during next month’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of Murray’s automotive design career.

