Ford Mustang Performance Pack, Porsche 911 Carrera T, Chinese Tesla plant: Car News Headlines

Oct 23, 2017
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T

2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T

Ford has announced a second performance package for the Mustang, this time exclusive to the Mustang GT equipped with a manual transmission. The package is said to bridge the gap between the Mustang GT and the track-focused Shelby GT350.

Porsche has unveiled yet another iteration of the 911. The latest is a modern successor to the 911 T of the 1960s.

The average price of a Tesla is 50 percent higher in China than in the United States. Tesla is looking to reduce the gap by building cars in China. Reports out claim the company has just received approval for a Chinese plant.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Ford Mustang GT becomes a handling demon with Performance Pack Level 2

Porsche 911 T returns 40 years after original model’s debut

Tesla receives approval for Chinese plant

As NAFTA battle lines are drawn, repercussions loom on dealership lots

2019 Toyota Prius V spy shots

Nissan e-NV200 Fridge Concept: electric refrigerated van at Tokyo Motor Show

Hamilton passes Vettel to win 2017 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

Latest crash tests show big discrepancy in front-seat passenger safety

New bosses at Bentley, Bugatti as Wolfgang Dürheimer steps down

2018 Zero electric motorcycles: longer range, 6-kw charging, only a few price hikes

