Apollo reveals carbon fiber chassis of IE supercar

Oct 23, 2017
Apollo Intensa Emozione

Apollo Intensa Emozione

Apollo is just a day out from the reveal of its track-focused supercar, the Intensa Emozione, and to build the excitement the Chinese-backed, Italian-based firm has revealed the car’s monocoque chassis.

The chassis is made entirely from carbon fiber and looks good enough to sit in an art installation as a piece of sculpture. Sadly, it will be mostly concealed within the skin of the new IE.

Also visible are the exhaust pipes from the car’s mid-mounted V-12 engine, which flow into 3-pipe set of exhaust tips. Peak output of the car should be close to 800 horsepower.

The choice of carbon is said to ensure maximum torsional rigidity and crashworthiness, while also enabling a lightweight and aerodynamically efficient shape. The dry weight is expected to be well below 3,000 pounds.

Responsible for much of the development was Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT), based in Turin, Italy. The same company helped America’s Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus with development of the SCG003.

The IE, short for Intensa Emozione, Italian for “Intense Emotion,” is the track-focused version of the Arrow supercar which Apollo unveiled at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. Apollo plans to build just 10 examples.

Stay tuned for the full reveal tomorrow.

