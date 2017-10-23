Hamilton passes Vettel to win 2017 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-AMG’s Lewis Hamilton at the 2017 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-AMG’s Lewis Hamilton raced to his 62nd career victory on Sunday at the 2017 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, and his fifth at the Circuit of The Americas where the race is held.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel claimed second spot after crossing the line 10.143 seconds behind Hamilton.

It initially looked like Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen had finished third but he was handed a 5.0-second penalty after stewards deemed he had left the track with all four wheels in passing Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen on the final lap. It meant Räikkönen was promoted to third while Verstappen dropped to fourth. It was a sad ending for the Dutch youngster after a heroic run from 16th on the grid.

Rounding out the top five was Mercedes’ other driver Valtteri Bottas. With the points earned by its drivers, Mercedes has secured this season’s Constructors’ Championship. The Drivers’ Championship is still undecided mathematically, though nothing short of a miracle will see Vettel pull in front of Hamilton.

2017 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix Enlarge Photo

Hamilton started the race on pole in warm and sunny conditions after a morning storm, but Vettel was quicker off the line and was soon in the lead. After what looked like we’d see a much-needed Ferrari win, Hamilton with the better pace passed Vettel on lap five and never ceded the position from there.

Force India’s Esteban Ocon finished sixth while Carlos Sainz, driving for the first time with Renault, finished seventh. Force India’s other driver Sergio Perez finished eighth. Williams’ Felipe Massa claimed ninth and Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat claimed tenth.

There were few other dramas in the race. Sadly, Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren's Fernando Alonso both retired early with engine issues. Meanwhile, Brendon Hartley, who normally drives a Porsche LMP1 car in the World Endurance Championship, finished a respectable 13th in his F1 debut, behind the wheel of a Toro Rosso.

Hamilton’s points tally in the Drivers’ Championship now extends to 331 points. Vettel is second with 265 points and Bottas is third with 244 points. In the Constructors’ Championship, Mercedes has an unbeatable 575 points. Ferrari is second with 428 points and Red Bull is third with 315 points.

Hit the next page for the full results of the 2017 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.