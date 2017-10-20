Aston Martin Vanquish, Mercedes-AMG S65, never-used McLaren F1: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Aston Martin Vanquish spy shots - S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

This week we saw the first prototypes for Aston Martin’s next-generation Vanquish. So far the car resembles the DB11 grand tourer, albeit with loads of extra aggression. Hopefully there will be a rekindling of the brutal look of the original Vanquish, which is lacking in the current generation.

2019 Ram 1500 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied is Ram’s next-generation 1500. Thanks to a bit of wind at just the right moment, our photographer was able to snap a completely undisguised prototype. It's clear the designers have gone with a more modern, more mature look for this workhorse.

2018 Mercedes-AMG S65

Mercedes-Benz has just updated its S-Class, and we’ve driven every model, from the new base option, the S450, right up to the S65 AMG sledgehammer. The S65 is definitely drool-worthy, but as we discovered on our drive it's hard to go wrong with any S-Class.

2019 Audi A7

A car we’re looking forward to driving is the new Audi A7. Audi designers have gone with an evolutionary route for the exterior—why would they mess up a good thing?—but inside they’ve given everything a high-tech feel with almost everything now communicated through digital screens. We're not sure if that's entirely a good thing but we'll have to wait and see.

McLaren F1 - Image via Tom Hartley Jnr

Can you believe that someone bought a McLaren F1 and then simply parked it? Incredibly it’s true and now the owner has finally decided to sell. Given the rarity of the opportunity, we could see a new record price paid for the McLaren supercar.

Polestar 1

Volvo’s former in-house tuner Polestar unveiled its first model this week: the Polestar 1. It’s a high-performance hybrid coupe that will be built at Polestar’s new plant under construction in China. The car won’t be alone for long as Polestar has already confirmed plans for an electric sedan and SUV.

Hennessey Venom F5

Hennessey this week gave us our first look at its successor to the Venom GT. The new model is dubbed the Venom F5 and is expected to be capable of reaching speeds close to 300 mph!

2018 Ford F-150 Outlaw WJ750

You can pick up a Ford F-150 with 750 horsepower for $75k. The special deal is being offered by Wyatt Johnson Ford of Nashville and includes a 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty. Now if they could just combine the powertrain with the Raptor platform...