2019 Audi A7, 2019 Ram 1500, Polestar 1: The Week In Reverse

Audi revealed the new 2019 A7; we spotted the 2019 Ram 1500; and Polestar unveiled the Polestar 1. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Audi finally unveiled the new 2019 A7 in Germany. The second-generation A7 retains a fastback roofline and daring silhouette, but features chiseled surfaces and an interior full of tech featuring touchscreen displays. Expect it to go on sale in the U.S. in late 2018.

Ken Block was spotted filming what might be "Gymkhana 10" on the streets of Detroit. The car he was driving? None other than the twin-turbocharged Hoonicorn V2.

The upcoming 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck was spotted sans camouflage this week. With a more squared-off, chiseled look than today's Ram 1500, the truck moves the brand's design language forward. Expect it to debut at the 2018 Detroit auto show in January.

Hennessey announced that the Venom F5 will make its formal debut at SEMA on November 1. A teaser image hints that the new hypercar might hit the 300 mph mark.

The Polestar 1 made its debut this week. The first Polestar-badged vehicle to come from the former in-house tuning division of Volvo is a 600-horsepower carbon-fiber bodied hybrid that will be built in China.