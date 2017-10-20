2019 Audi A7, 2019 Ram 1500, Polestar 1: The Week In Reverse

Oct 20, 2017
Follow Joel

2019 Audi A7 Reveal

2019 Audi A7 Reveal

Enlarge Photo

Audi revealed the new 2019 A7; we spotted the 2019 Ram 1500; and Polestar unveiled the Polestar 1. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Audi finally unveiled the new 2019 A7 in Germany. The second-generation A7 retains a fastback roofline and daring silhouette, but features chiseled surfaces and an interior full of tech featuring touchscreen displays. Expect it to go on sale in the U.S. in late 2018.

Ken Block was spotted filming what might be "Gymkhana 10" on the streets of Detroit. The car he was driving? None other than the twin-turbocharged Hoonicorn V2.

The upcoming 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck was spotted sans camouflage this week. With a more squared-off, chiseled look than today's Ram 1500, the truck moves the brand's design language forward. Expect it to debut at the 2018 Detroit auto show in January.

Hennessey announced that the Venom F5 will make its formal debut at SEMA on November 1. A teaser image hints that the new hypercar might hit the 300 mph mark.

The Polestar 1 made its debut this week. The first Polestar-badged vehicle to come from the former in-house tuning division of Volvo is a 600-horsepower carbon-fiber bodied hybrid that will be built in China.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2018 nominee: Porsche Panamera Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2018 nominee: Porsche Panamera
Wide-body Roush among 7 custom Mustangs headed to SEMA Wide-body Roush among 7 custom Mustangs headed to SEMA
Mercedes-AMG announces G65 Final Edition Mercedes-AMG announces G65 Final Edition
Achievements in design: the 2018 Lexus LC 500 with Wisconsin's Frank Lloyd Wright buildings Achievements in design: the 2018 Lexus LC 500 with Wisconsin's Frank Lloyd Wright buildings
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.