McLaren P15 spied, Audi A7 revealed, Aussie car production ended: Today’s Car News

Wide-body Roush among 7 custom Mustangs headed to... Modified
49 minutes ago
2019 Audi A7Enlarge Photo
McLaren is out testing a new supercar to sit in its flagship Ultimate Series range. The test car is disguised like the 675LT but the final result should look even more extreme.
Audi didn’t invent the fastback sedan segment when it introduced the original A7 for 2012, but the car is one of the first that springs to mind when you think of a shapely sedan with an almost coupe-like appearance. Now a successor has been unveiled.
Car production in Australia came to an end this week, with the final car, a red Holden Commodore sedan, rolling off the line at Holden’s now shuttered plant. Toyota closed its Australian plant earlier this month, while Ford closed its plant a year ago.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 McLaren P15 spy shots
2019 Audi A7 preview
End of the road for Australian car production
GM to develop its own self-driving car tech
Hennessey Venom F5 coming Nov. 1; might hit 300 mph, destroy Chiron?
UAW wakes up to job threat posed by electric cars, as German unions have already
Prepare to drool: wide-body Kia Stinger to debut at SEMA
Latest crash tests show big discrepancy in front-seat passenger safety
Mercedes-AMG announces G65 Final Edition
Proposed ethanol cuts bring EPA up against Iowa's powerful politician
