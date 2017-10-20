McLaren P15 spied, Audi A7 revealed, Aussie car production ended: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



McLaren is out testing a new supercar to sit in its flagship Ultimate Series range. The test car is disguised like the 675LT but the final result should look even more extreme.

Audi didn’t invent the fastback sedan segment when it introduced the original A7 for 2012, but the car is one of the first that springs to mind when you think of a shapely sedan with an almost coupe-like appearance. Now a successor has been unveiled.

Car production in Australia came to an end this week, with the final car, a red Holden Commodore sedan, rolling off the line at Holden’s now shuttered plant. Toyota closed its Australian plant earlier this month, while Ford closed its plant a year ago.

