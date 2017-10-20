Mercedes-AMG announces G65 Final Edition

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



There’s a new Mercedes-Benz G-Class around the corner. No, we’re not talking about new color and trim options. We’re not even talking about an extensive facelift. No, Mercedes is about to introduce its first full redesign for the G-Class since the SUV arrived on the scene four decades ago.

Before the redesigned model arrives, however, Mercedes will roll out special Final Edition versions of the current G-Class. One of these is the G65 Final Edition.

The G65 is the big, bad brute of the G-Class family. Originally launched in 2012, it only made it to the United States in 2016. Its twin-turbo V-12 produces 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, and the performance is impressive. Despite weighing almost 6,000 pounds, the G65 can do 0-60 mph in 5.3 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 143 mph.

Unique to the G65 Final Edition are 21-inch wheels wearing a bronze finish, silver brake calipers, matte bronze accents around the body, and a stylized AMG logo along the lower section of the doors.

2018 Mercedes-AMG G65 Final Edition Enlarge Photo

The interior has also been dressed with goodies from Mercedes’ Designo personalization department. Designo black nappa leather lines the seats which at the front feature bolsters with a carbon-like finish and accent stitching in light brown. Carbon fiber trim elements with decorative stitching in bronze, the milled "Edition" lettering in the grab handle, plus floor mats with leather edging in light brown round off the look.

Just 65 G65 Final Editions are being built for worldwide sale, and of these 30 will end up in the U.S. The starting price is set at $252,690, including destination.

We’re fully expecting the next G-Class to spawn a V-12-powered G65, though it may be quite some time until the model arrives. If you’re not one to wait, we’d suggest contacting your local Mercedes dealer right now in order to secure one of the G65 Final Editions.

Note, you won’t be able to order a G550 4x4² much sooner either. Production of the wild SUV ends this month.