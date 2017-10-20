Prepare to drool: wide-body Kia Stinger to debut at SEMA

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for wide-body Kia Stinger debuting at 2017 SEMA show Enlarge Photo

In just a few weeks the covers will come off what looks like it might be the toughest Kia Stinger on the planet. Kia has confirmed the car for the 2017 SEMA show which starts October 31.

Courtesy of the folks at West Coast Customs, the Kia fastback sedan is about to don some irresistibly wide haunches. Adding to the toughness will be lowered suspension, gloss black accents, a complete body kit crafted from carbon fiber, squared-off exhaust tips, and a set of 21-inch forged alloys wrapped in some very wide rubber. We’re told there will be some upgrades in the cabin, too.

For anyone considering driving away in a Stinger, the car is superb straight out of the box. It's fun to drive, powerful, practical, and upscale, and it all comes at a price that makes it a true bargain.

The $32,795 starting price gets you the 255-horsepower, turbo-4 model. However, you should definitely try and stretch your budget to $39,895 to get the 365-hp, twin-turbo V-6 model. It will do 0-60 mph in less than 5 seconds and keep cruising until it tops out at 167 mph. Sadly, there’s no manual ‘box as the sole transmission is an 8-speed automatic.

Kia says it will have two additional show cars on display at this year's SEMA. For our complete coverage on the event, head to our dedicated hub.