Prepare to drool: wide-body Kia Stinger debuts at SEMA

Kia has just taken the covers off one very sexy Stinger sedan. The car made its debut on Tuesday at the 2017 SEMA show where a handful of tuning firms showed off potential upgrades for the car.

Courtesy of the folks at West Coast Customs, this particular Stinger has donned some irresistibly wide haunches. Adding to the toughness is lowered suspension, gloss black accents, a complete body kit crafted from carbon fiber, squared-off exhaust tips, and a set of 21-inch forged alloys wrapped in some very wide rubber.

Inside, the custom Stinger includes blue leather seat piping, a distinct hand-stitched gray leather dash panel, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel as well as gloss black center console trim.

Also on display was a Stinger fitted with parts and accessories from leading aftermarket suppliers. Just some of the items were a K&N cold-air intake, a high-flow Borla exhaust system, 20-inch TSW wheels, an Air Design USA body kit, and an Eibach suspension package consisting of lowered springs and thicker antiroll bars.

For anyone considering driving away in a Stinger, the car is superb straight out of the box. It's fun to drive, powerful, practical, and upscale, and it all comes at a price that makes it a true bargain.

The $32,795 starting price gets you the 255-horsepower, turbo-4 model. However, you should definitely try and stretch your budget to $39,895 to get the 365-hp, twin-turbo V-6 model. It will do 0-60 mph in less than 5 seconds and keep cruising until it tops out at 167 mph. Sadly, there’s no manual option as the sole transmission is an 8-speed automatic.

