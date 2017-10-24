Work on Aston Martin residential tower gets underway





Aston Martin Residences in Miami, Florida Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin's offerings include plenty of luxurious sports cars and track-honed machines, but the brand is diversifying its business into a new area: residential real estate.

Construction of the Aston Martin Residences in Miami began this month and the luxury condos and apartments will be ready for occupancy in 2021, the British automaker said Oct. 18.

Automotive branding is nothing new, but sponsoring a residential building is new for the automaker. Aston Martin's residential 66-story tower will house one- to four-bedroom apartments, seven penthouses, and one duplex penthouse. In all, 391 condos will be built at the site.

The brand and its development partner, G&G Business Developments, will build the new residential tower on one of the final pieces of land prime for development on the Miami River waterfront and promises panoramic vistas of Biscayne Bay and the Caribbean. The Argentinian developer paid $125 million for the vacant lot near the Epic Hotel in 2014, according to the Miami Herald.



The building's architecture will feature curvilinear glass and steel, and the lobby will house signature Aston Martin design traits. Carbon fiber lobby desks, bespoke door handles, and kestrel tan leather door tabs are among the variety of Aston Martin-inspired decor. Four levels of the complex will boast numerous amenities for residents including a two-level fitness center—overlooking the water, of course—with a spa, a cinema, virtual golf center, beauty salon and barber shop, and even an art gallery.

Aston Martin's project may only be outdone by Bugatti's Dubai villas built in 2015. Though, the villas have nothing on Aston Martin Residences' real estate prices. The least-expensive residence will cost $600,000, while a penthouse will set a resident back over $50 million. Suddenly, Bugatti's villas look like a bargain at $10 million.

Porsche Design owns a tower in Miami as well, complete with a car elevator that can shuttle your expensive exotic 56 stories high.