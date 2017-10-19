Ken Block might be filming Gymkhana 10 in Detroit





Ken Block and his Hoonigan crew broke away from the Gymkhana series with the recent "Climbkhana" production at Pikes Peak. However, Gymkhana 10 could be on the horizon, and Detroit, Michigan, might play host.

YouTuber Revin captured footage of Block and his 1965 Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR racing and drifting through metro Detroit streets, which leads many to believe the production for Gymkhana 10 is underway. We'll note Gymkhana 10 hasn't been confirmed and Crain's Detroit Business reports Block and his Hoonicorn were present for something other than the iconic video series.

Nate Stoebner, a line producer on the shoot in Detroit, said a new Hoonigan video would focus on the Ford Mustang's history and he wasn't sure whether the video would involve stunts. If that's the case, Block didn't get the memo because the footage shows him ripping down a Detroit freeway and executing a very smokey burnout. The streets were also shut down for the production. Seems like more than a simple heritage-inspired video to us.

The previous Gymkhana installment, "Gymkhana Nine" took place in Buffalo, New York, and had Block tearing up an industrial park in the same fashion we've come to know and love from the rally-racing star. We'll have to wait and see, but all signs point to the Motor City as Gymkhana 10's backdrop.