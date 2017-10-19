Aston Martin Vanquish, Nissan electric SUV, Toyota Fine-Comfort Ride: Car News Headlines

Oct 19, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2019 Aston Martin Vanquish spy shots - S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Aston Martin Vanquish spy shots - S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

The first prototypes for Aston Martin’s next-generation Vanquish have been spotted. So far the car resembles the DB11 grand tourer, albeit with loads of extra aggression.

Nissan will present a concept at next week’s 2017 Tokyo Motor Show that likely previews a new electric SUV. Judging by a teaser, it appears the SUV will be related to the latest Nissan Leaf.

Toyota will use the Tokyo show to present the Fine-Comfort Ride concept, a high-performance, luxury-oriented fuel cell vehicle. The concept is said to have 415 horsepower and a range of 620 miles.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Aston Martin Vanquish spy shots

Nissan hints at electric SUV concept for 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Toyota hints at luxury car of the future with fuel cell concept

GM's Cruise Automation to test self-driving cars in Big Apple

Teen builds own emergency truck, responds to distress calls

2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid gas mileage review: going the distance

Apple’s self-driving system looks like it can attach to virtually any car

1.3 million Ford F-150 and Super Duty trucks recalled over door latches

VW to return to Pikes Peak with radical electric racecar

Toshiba claims 6-minute recharge for new electric car battery cell

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Polestar 1 flagship could cost as much as $177,000 Polestar 1 flagship could cost as much as $177,000
Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2018 nominee: Honda Civic Type R Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2018 nominee: Honda Civic Type R
Toyota hints at luxury car of the future with fuel cell concept Toyota hints at luxury car of the future with fuel cell concept
VW to return to Pikes Peak with radical electric racecar VW to return to Pikes Peak with radical electric racecar
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.