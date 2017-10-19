Aston Martin Vanquish, Nissan electric SUV, Toyota Fine-Comfort Ride: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Aston Martin Vanquish spy shots - S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The first prototypes for Aston Martin’s next-generation Vanquish have been spotted. So far the car resembles the DB11 grand tourer, albeit with loads of extra aggression.

Nissan will present a concept at next week’s 2017 Tokyo Motor Show that likely previews a new electric SUV. Judging by a teaser, it appears the SUV will be related to the latest Nissan Leaf.

Toyota will use the Tokyo show to present the Fine-Comfort Ride concept, a high-performance, luxury-oriented fuel cell vehicle. The concept is said to have 415 horsepower and a range of 620 miles.

