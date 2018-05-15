Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The first prototype for the open-top version of Aston Martin's Vanquish-replacing DBS Superleggera has been spotted.

The tester was spotted outside Aston Martin's AMR Performance Center at the Nürburgring and is still at an early stage of development, as evidenced by the makeshift exhaust tips at the rear.

While it may look like a DB11 Volante, the face of the car is completely different and is characterized by the much larger grille and side vents. The hood is also unique and here too the vents are larger than what you get on the DB11.

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

A look inside also reveals the new touchpad controller making its way into the latest Mercedes-Benz models. Recall, Aston Martin sources much of its in-car electronics from the German automaker.

Under the hood is Aston Martin's 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12. Peak output is expected to be dialed up well beyond 700 horsepower. After all, the car’s main rival will be the 789-hp Ferrari 812 Superfast. The engine delivers 630 hp in its current most potent guise.

Other performance upgrades will include track-oriented suspension and massive brakes with carbon-ceramic rotors. As the Superleggera portion of the name, Italian for “super light,” suggests, the car should also benefit from some weight-saving mods.

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin will unveil the DBS Superleggera coupe next month. The convertible should arrive six months to a year later.

The DBS Superleggera is the third of seven models in Aston Martin's Second Century plan, the first two being the DB11 and redesigned Vantage. The next four will be an SUV in 2019, a mid-engine supercar in 2020, a Lagonda electric SUV in 2021 and a Lagonda electric sedan around 2023. Along the way there will also be limited-edition models like the Valkyrie hypercar and electric Rapid-E.

Note, fans of the Vanquish name shouldn't be saddened as Aston Martin isn't retiring it just yet. There's a good chance the mid-engine supercar due in 2020 will reprise the name.