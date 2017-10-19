Teen builds own emergency truck, responds to distress calls

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teen converts truck to resemble emergency vehicle - Image via Seven News, Australia Enlarge Photo

Many kids dream of joining the police force or becoming a firefighter, though most normally wait until adulthood before fulfilling it. That isn’t the case for a 16-year-old from Melbourne, Australia.

The youngster, whose identity cannot be revealed because of his age, converted a white Isuzu truck into his very own emergency vehicle, complete with sirens and flashing lights.

This wasn’t so he could simply get traffic to move out of the way, however. No, this teen was actually responding to distress calls, details of which he would receive via an app.

According to Seven News Australia, the teen responded to a number of traffic accidents in the Melbourne suburbs of St Kilda and Elwood and would provide help where possible.

Unfortunately, despite his good intentions, his actions were highly illegal. Police arrested the teen on Tuesday and seized his truck after videos started turning up on social media.

Faking an emergency vehicle is illegal on its own. But this teen was also driving alone while on a learner license, which in Australia requires a fully licensed driver to be in the front passenger seat at all times.

The story doesn’t end there, however. Apparently the teen is a high school dropout who runs a successful IT business. It was through his business that he was able to raise the estimated $78,500 to purchase the truck and outfit it with the emergency gear.

We hope this setback doesn’t quash this particular teen’s dream of becoming an emergency worker. Given his dedication, we’re sure he’ll make a great one.