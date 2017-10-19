VW to return to Pikes Peak with radical electric racecar

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It appears Volkswagen’s motorsport division has been busy since ending its dominant run in the World Rally Championship at the close of the 2016 season.

The German automaker has confirmed it will be returning to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in 2018. Along with the confirmation, the automaker dropped a series of teaser shots of its new electric racecar developed especially for the challenge.

The last time VW was at Pikes Peak was in 1987. Driving a beast of car derived from a humble Golf, Jochi Kleint came close to tasting overall victory but was forced to retire a few corners from the finish when his car suffered mechanical issues. The honors that year ended up with Walter Röhrl in an Audi Sport Quattro E2.

VW’s latest entry will compete in Pikes Peak’s Electric Modified Class, in which VW aims to set a record time. The only other detail we have is that the car will feature all-wheel drive. VW says it’s using the race as chance to prove its technology in the harshest of conditions.

“The Pikes Peak hill climb is one of the world’s most renowned car races," Frank Welsch, development head for the VW brand, said in statement. “It poses an enormous challenge and is therefore perfectly suited to proving the capabilities of upcoming technologies."

The new motorsport project is just one part of VW’s efforts to transform itself into the leading producer of electric vehicles, post the diesel scandal. Recall, the automaker is heavily focused on electric cars and expects to have 23 available by 2025.

The 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is currently scheduled for June 24.