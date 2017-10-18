Polestar 1 flagship could cost as much as $177,000

Follow Joel Add to circle



The upcoming Polestar 1 flagship performance coupe will launch as a subscription-only vehicle, but Polestar said on Wednesday that if it does eventually decide to sell the shapely 2-door to consumers, it could ask in the neighborhood of $150,000 to $177,000.

"If a customer wanted to purchase the car outright, this is something we would assess nearer the time," Polestar's Duncan Forrester told Motor Authority when asked for clarification on how the 1 will be available to consumers.

Forrester said, "If you wish to understand the cost of a Polestar 1, purely for competitor comparative reasons, the indicative target price would be in the region of 130-150,000 euros."

Polestar Chief Operating Officer John Goodman told Jalopnik in less specific terms that, "if someone wants to give us $100-x-thousand dollars, we'll find a way [to sell them a Polestar 1]."

In other words, Polestar hasn't ruled out selling Polestar 1s to consumers, but it intends to start by offering the car through something similar to the Care by Volvo subscription program.

Announced last month, Care by Volvo is a monthly fee-based program that offers members access to cars and covers insurance and maintenance. Volvo hasn't confirmed many details about the program for the American market, but for British subscribers the program will work something like an ultra-comprehensive lease. For what's expected to run about $850 a month in the U.K., subscribers will get their own XC40 subcompact crossover and Volvo will foot the bill for maintenance, wear-and-tear items like tires, and insurance. Additionally, a concierge service will let subscribers temporarily swap out their XC40s for other Volvo models.

How the Polestar 1 fits into this concept remains a big question mark, but the automaker promises more details closer to November's 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.