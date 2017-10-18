Nissan GT-R Nismo update, Polestar future, next Land Rover Defender: Today’s Car News

News
19 minutes ago
2 hours ago
2018 Nissan GT-R Nismo spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Nissan looks like it’s about to introduce some updates for its GT-R Nismo flagship. One of the cars was spotted at the Nürburgring sporting a few modifications on its body.
Polestar’s first model is the Polestar 1 high-performance coupe. The car won’t be alone for long, though, as an electric sedan and SUV will soon join it.
Land Rover has locked in the design for its next-generation Defender. Those hoping for a retro look will be disappointed as Land Rover design boss Gerry McGovern isn’t a fan of looking backwards.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2018 Nissan GT-R Nismo spy shots
Polestars to be made in China, rival Teslas
New Land Rover Defender won’t have retro design
2017 Jeep Compass named Top Safety Pick by IIHS
2019 Ford Focus Wagon spy shots
One of these 3 vehicles will be Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2018
Apollo Intensa Emozione supercar to be revealed October 24
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar review
2018 Race Of Champions to be held in Saudi Arabia
GM taps Bolt EV, Volt, Super Cruise chief for new EV lead role
