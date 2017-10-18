Nissan GT-R Nismo update, Polestar future, next Land Rover Defender: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Nissan GT-R Nismo spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Nissan looks like it’s about to introduce some updates for its GT-R Nismo flagship. One of the cars was spotted at the Nürburgring sporting a few modifications on its body.

Polestar’s first model is the Polestar 1 high-performance coupe. The car won’t be alone for long, though, as an electric sedan and SUV will soon join it.

Land Rover has locked in the design for its next-generation Defender. Those hoping for a retro look will be disappointed as Land Rover design boss Gerry McGovern isn’t a fan of looking backwards.

