Ringbrothers bring 1956 Ford F-100 restomod to SEMA

Nov 2, 2017
Follow Viknesh

1956 Ford F-100 Clem 101 by Ringbrothers

Ringbrothers of Spring Green, Wisconsin had quite the number of attractions at this week’s 2017 SEMA show.

The highlight was a 1972 AMC Javelin AMX kicked into high gear with a 1,100-horsepower Hellcat engine swap.

But the attention to detail and craftsmanship exhibited on the utterly stunning Javelin was also applied to a 1969 Dodge Charger and a 1956 Ford F-100 pickup truck. The latter is the focus here.

Ringbrothers calls it Clem 101, and it benefits from a familiar (read: awesome) formula. Like many of Ringbrothers’ other builds, the 1956 F-100 blends modern technology and design with old-school looks. The company says the vehicle rides on a boxed frame built from scratch and installed with modern suspension that includes RideTech coilovers, a 4-link rear setup and a custom sway bar.

1956 Ford F-100 Clem 101 by Ringbrothers

1956 Ford F-100 Clem 101 by Ringbrothers

Enlarge Photo
1956 Ford F-100 Clem 101 by Ringbrothers

1956 Ford F-100 Clem 101 by Ringbrothers

Enlarge Photo
1956 Ford F-100 Clem 101 by Ringbrothers

1956 Ford F-100 Clem 101 by Ringbrothers

Enlarge Photo

Under the hood, Ringbrothers has stuffed a 5.0-liter “Coyote” V-8. The engine features a Ford Racing fuel injection system and Flowmaster exhaust, and is good for 415 horsepower. It’s paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission and puts power to the rear wheels via a John’s Industries 9.0-inch rear end. Attached at each corner are HRE Vintage Series 545 forged wheels housing powerful Baer brakes and wrapped in Nitto tires.

The vehicle actually started out life as a rusty old 1954 F-100. It was made to resemble the newer model when Ringbrothers swapped out the cab for a ’56. The automotive artisans also widened the fenders, installed a custom bed and painted the whole thing green.

Inside, things were kept old-school in the cabin, thanks in part to the classic instruments. There is a modern kicker stereo, though.

For more from SEMA, head to our dedicated hub.

HI-RES GALLERY: 1956 Ford F-100 Clem 101 by Ringbrothers
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Ringbrothers bring 1956 Ford F-100 restomod to SEMA Ringbrothers bring 1956 Ford F-100 restomod to SEMA
Supercharged Chevrolet Silverado performance concept sports over 450 HP Supercharged Chevrolet Silverado performance concept sports over 450 HP
2019 BMW X4 spy shots and video 2019 BMW X4 spy shots and video
Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4 Squared review: top tax bracket bruiser Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4 Squared review: top tax bracket bruiser
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.