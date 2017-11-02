Ringbrothers bring 1956 Ford F-100 restomod to SEMA

News
Delphi buys self-driving startup nuTonomy for... Industry
35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
Ringbrothers of Spring Green, Wisconsin had quite the number of attractions at this week’s 2017 SEMA show.
The highlight was a 1972 AMC Javelin AMX kicked into high gear with a 1,100-horsepower Hellcat engine swap.
But the attention to detail and craftsmanship exhibited on the utterly stunning Javelin was also applied to a 1969 Dodge Charger and a 1956 Ford F-100 pickup truck. The latter is the focus here.
Ringbrothers calls it Clem 101, and it benefits from a familiar (read: awesome) formula. Like many of Ringbrothers’ other builds, the 1956 F-100 blends modern technology and design with old-school looks. The company says the vehicle rides on a boxed frame built from scratch and installed with modern suspension that includes RideTech coilovers, a 4-link rear setup and a custom sway bar.
Under the hood, Ringbrothers has stuffed a 5.0-liter “Coyote” V-8. The engine features a Ford Racing fuel injection system and Flowmaster exhaust, and is good for 415 horsepower. It’s paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission and puts power to the rear wheels via a John’s Industries 9.0-inch rear end. Attached at each corner are HRE Vintage Series 545 forged wheels housing powerful Baer brakes and wrapped in Nitto tires.
The vehicle actually started out life as a rusty old 1954 F-100. It was made to resemble the newer model when Ringbrothers swapped out the cab for a ’56. The automotive artisans also widened the fenders, installed a custom bed and painted the whole thing green.
Inside, things were kept old-school in the cabin, thanks in part to the classic instruments. There is a modern kicker stereo, though.
For more from SEMA, head to our dedicated hub.
Email This Page