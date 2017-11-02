Ringbrothers bring 1956 Ford F-100 restomod to SEMA

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ringbrothers of Spring Green, Wisconsin had quite the number of attractions at this week’s 2017 SEMA show.

The highlight was a 1972 AMC Javelin AMX kicked into high gear with a 1,100-horsepower Hellcat engine swap.

But the attention to detail and craftsmanship exhibited on the utterly stunning Javelin was also applied to a 1969 Dodge Charger and a 1956 Ford F-100 pickup truck. The latter is the focus here.

Ringbrothers calls it Clem 101, and it benefits from a familiar (read: awesome) formula. Like many of Ringbrothers’ other builds, the 1956 F-100 blends modern technology and design with old-school looks. The company says the vehicle rides on a boxed frame built from scratch and installed with modern suspension that includes RideTech coilovers, a 4-link rear setup and a custom sway bar.

1956 Ford F-100 Clem 101 by Ringbrothers Enlarge Photo 1956 Ford F-100 Clem 101 by Ringbrothers Enlarge Photo 1956 Ford F-100 Clem 101 by Ringbrothers Enlarge Photo

Under the hood, Ringbrothers has stuffed a 5.0-liter “Coyote” V-8. The engine features a Ford Racing fuel injection system and Flowmaster exhaust, and is good for 415 horsepower. It’s paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission and puts power to the rear wheels via a John’s Industries 9.0-inch rear end. Attached at each corner are HRE Vintage Series 545 forged wheels housing powerful Baer brakes and wrapped in Nitto tires.

The vehicle actually started out life as a rusty old 1954 F-100. It was made to resemble the newer model when Ringbrothers swapped out the cab for a ’56. The automotive artisans also widened the fenders, installed a custom bed and painted the whole thing green.

Inside, things were kept old-school in the cabin, thanks in part to the classic instruments. There is a modern kicker stereo, though.

For more from SEMA, head to our dedicated hub.