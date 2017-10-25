Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept debuts in Tokyo, ushers in new strategy

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mitsubishi pulled the plug on the Lancer Evolution last year, but the automaker won't lay the iconic nameplate to rest permanently.

On Wednesday, at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, Mitsubishi gave us a look at a potential new direction for the Evo with the unveiling of an electric SUV concept called the e-Evolution.

While Mitsubishi was short on details, it did say the e-Evolution concept uses a trio of high-torque and high-performance electric motors, supplied by a high-capacity battery system. One of the motors is mounted up front and the remaining two at the rear. This forms a powerful all-wheel-drive system complete with torque vectoring and active yaw control.

The concept was also said to be fitted with electric brake calipers. These are said to provide superior performance to conventional hydraulic calipers, even at low speeds.

One additional feature worth mentioning is an artificial intelligence system that’s designed to interpret the driver’s intentions and alter vehicle systems to suit. An array of sensors also allows the AI system to instantly read changes in road and traffic conditions. A special coaching function also allows the AI system to transfer knowledge to the driver via display screens and voice dialog. The result is that even those with limited ability behind the wheel will be able to drive like a pro.

The AI system will also control other functions via voice activation, such as headlights and wiper blades, and it can alert the driver to various malfunctions.

In the grander scheme of things, the e-Evolution ushers in a new strategy for Mitsubishi emphasizing an adventurous spirit. Called Drive your Ambition, the strategy will see the attributes of Mitsubishi’s lineup skew towards SUVs, electric mobility and connectivity.

