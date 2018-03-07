Toyota Supra, Rimac C_Two, HK GT concept: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Toyota GR Supra Racing concept Enlarge Photo

We talked to Toyota's chief engineer and learned a few new details about the modern-day Supra. One of the most exciting things we learned is that the car will maintain the inline-6 engine configuration of its predecessors. Nissan GT-R engineers, take note.

Rimac has revealed a follow-up to its Concept_One electric supercar. The new model, dubbed the C_Two, comes with 1,914 horsepower and should be able to sprint to 60 mph in 1.85 seconds. Wow.

Chinese electric car startup Hybrid Kinetic is back with a new concept styled by Pininfarina. The new concept is a large, grand touring coupe complete with gullwing doors. Let's pray it makes production.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Supra: Toyota promises low-slung fun, life lessons learned

Rimac C_Two electric supercar lands in Geneva with amazing specs and gorgeous lines

Pininfarina-styled HK GT concept debuts at Geneva auto show

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, Santa Fe Sport crossovers recalled over steering wheels that may detatch

Audi e-tron prototype makes Geneva auto show appearance

Mixed messages on future of diesel at Geneva auto show

Corbellati Missile drops with 1,800 HP, alleged 310 MPH top speed

2018 BMW X3 review

2019 Ram 1500 to start at $33,340, now shipping to dealers

More utilities give $10K off BMW i3 electric car: PG&E joins SCE, PSE&G