Toyota Supra, Rimac C_Two, HK GT concept: Car News Headlines

News
Toyota Supra road car rumored for 2019 Detroit... Sports Cars
23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago
2018 BMW X2 first drive review: at least it’s a... First Drives
53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
Toyota GR Supra Racing conceptEnlarge Photo
We talked to Toyota's chief engineer and learned a few new details about the modern-day Supra. One of the most exciting things we learned is that the car will maintain the inline-6 engine configuration of its predecessors. Nissan GT-R engineers, take note.
Rimac has revealed a follow-up to its Concept_One electric supercar. The new model, dubbed the C_Two, comes with 1,914 horsepower and should be able to sprint to 60 mph in 1.85 seconds. Wow.
Chinese electric car startup Hybrid Kinetic is back with a new concept styled by Pininfarina. The new concept is a large, grand touring coupe complete with gullwing doors. Let's pray it makes production.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Supra: Toyota promises low-slung fun, life lessons learned
Rimac C_Two electric supercar lands in Geneva with amazing specs and gorgeous lines
Pininfarina-styled HK GT concept debuts at Geneva auto show
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, Santa Fe Sport crossovers recalled over steering wheels that may detatch
Audi e-tron prototype makes Geneva auto show appearance
Mixed messages on future of diesel at Geneva auto show
Corbellati Missile drops with 1,800 HP, alleged 310 MPH top speed
2018 BMW X3 review
2019 Ram 1500 to start at $33,340, now shipping to dealers
More utilities give $10K off BMW i3 electric car: PG&E joins SCE, PSE&G
Email This Page