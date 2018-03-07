Toyota Supra, Rimac C_Two, HK GT concept: Car News Headlines

Mar 7, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Toyota GR Supra Racing concept

Toyota GR Supra Racing concept

Enlarge Photo

We talked to Toyota's chief engineer and learned a few new details about the modern-day Supra. One of the most exciting things we learned is that the car will maintain the inline-6 engine configuration of its predecessors. Nissan GT-R engineers, take note.

Rimac has revealed a follow-up to its Concept_One electric supercar. The new model, dubbed the C_Two, comes with 1,914 horsepower and should be able to sprint to 60 mph in 1.85 seconds. Wow.

Chinese electric car startup Hybrid Kinetic is back with a new concept styled by Pininfarina. The new concept is a large, grand touring coupe complete with gullwing doors. Let's pray it makes production.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Supra: Toyota promises low-slung fun, life lessons learned

Rimac C_Two electric supercar lands in Geneva with amazing specs and gorgeous lines

Pininfarina-styled HK GT concept debuts at Geneva auto show

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, Santa Fe Sport crossovers recalled over steering wheels that may detatch

Audi e-tron prototype makes Geneva auto show appearance

Mixed messages on future of diesel at Geneva auto show

Corbellati Missile drops with 1,800 HP, alleged 310 MPH top speed

2018 BMW X3 review

2019 Ram 1500 to start at $33,340, now shipping to dealers

More utilities give $10K off BMW i3 electric car: PG&E joins SCE, PSE&G

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 BMW X2 first drive review: at least it’s a BMW 2018 BMW X2 first drive review: at least it’s a BMW
Renault envisions a self-driving ride-share future with EZ-GO concept Renault envisions a self-driving ride-share future with EZ-GO concept
Toyota Supra road car rumored for 2019 Detroit auto show debut Toyota Supra road car rumored for 2019 Detroit auto show debut
2019 Kia Stinger GT Atlantica is all dressed up and blue 2019 Kia Stinger GT Atlantica is all dressed up and blue
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.