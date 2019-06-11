Bentley has a redesigned Flying Spur that raises the bar in luxury and performance, the latter likely to help the nameplate remain the driver's choice among mega-buck sedans. The new car rides on a Porsche platform and has been launched with a 626-horsepower W-12 engine.

Mercedes-Benz has a new model dubbed the GLB-Class on its hands. It gives the German automaker a second compact crossover SUV, this time with up to three rows of seats on offer.

Aston Martin is capitalizing on the classic car craze by building a run of DB4 GT Zagato continuation cars. The first of 19 planned examples has been revealed.

