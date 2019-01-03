2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe spy shots

Follow Viknesh



The Mercedes-Benz CLA will soon have competition from a coupe-like sedan from BMW.

A prototype has been spotted for what’s likely to be a 2-Series Gran Coupe. The car is on track for a debut in the spring and on sale later in 2019 as a 2020 model.

Its development may explain why BMW has been reluctant to sell its 1-Series sedan outside of China: for global markets, a sharper-looking 2-Series Gran Coupe makes more sense.

2017 BMW 1-Series

The 2-Series Gran Coupe sits on a front-wheel-drive platform, in this case the FAAR design that debuted in the 1-Series. Compared to the 1-Series, we can see that the 2-Series Gran Coupe's roofline features a sleeker, fastback design. The hood also tapers more toward the nose while the rear overhang looks to be slightly longer.

Powertrains should be shared with the 1-Series, meaning a range of downsized engines including inline-3 and -4 units. The most powerful will likely be a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with over 200 horsepower. Depending on the market, transmission options should include 6-speed manual and 8-speed automatic units.

While BMW cooks up a new 2-Series Gran Coupe to take on the CLA, Mercedes has just launched a new A-Class sedan to take on the 1-Series. The A-Class will be on sale here shortly; it’s not clear yet if the 2-Series Gran Coupe will, too. Other rivals in the premium compact sedan segment include the Acura ILX and Audi A3.