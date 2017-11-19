2018 Kia Stinger priced from $32,800, V-6-powered Stinger GT from $39,250

Nov 19, 2017

2018 Kia Stinger GT

Kia’s Stinger sport sedan offers plenty of performance and style. Now you can add value, too, as the Korean brand has confirmed a starting price for the 2018 Stinger of just $32,800, including destination.

The starting price nets you a Stinger equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 255 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. It also means rear-wheel-drive and a limited-slip differential. Adding all-wheel drive is a 2,200 option.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, a 3.5-inch LCD driver information screen, two USB chargers, leather upholstery, power adjustable heated front seats, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, keyless ignition, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

2018 Kia Stinger GT

2018 Kia Stinger GT

Enlarge Photo

Buyers looking for more performance can opt for a 2018 Stinger GT whose starting price is $39,250, including destination. This model is equipped with a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 good for 365 hp and 376 lb-ft. It also comes with standard rear-wheel drive, meaning if you’d like all-wheel drive you’ll have to add $2,200 to the price tag.

The Stinger GT also benefits from Brembo brakes, as well as Kia’s first electronically adjustable adaptive damper setup to vary the suspension’s response and ride. Former BMW M engineering boss Albert Biermann helped tune the chassis in Germany, at the automaker's newly minted facility at the Nürburgring.

According to Kia, V-6 equipped Stingers will sprint to 60 mph in less than 5.0 seconds, and will reach a top speed of 167 mph. An 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters is standard across all models. It's shared with other models including the Kia K900.

2018 Kia Stinger GT

2018 Kia Stinger GT

Enlarge Photo

The 2018 Stinger range reaches showrooms in December.

Kia’s first foray into sport sedan territory undercuts traditional European and American rivals. The base price is significantly lower than competitors from Cadillac and BMW, which start at roughly $3,000 more for a base ATS or 3-Series equipped with turbocharged 4-cylinder power. The Stinger is also a size up on those potential rivals.

If the price for the Kia Stinger wasn’t a shot across rival automakers’ noses, then the following should be a shot directly at them: Kia may be developing a V-8-powered Stinger.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Kia Stinger GT
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004 revealed with 650 HP, $400K price tag Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004 revealed with 650 HP, $400K price tag
2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder spy shots 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder spy shots
2018 Kia Stinger priced from $32,800, V-6-powered Stinger GT from $39,250 2018 Kia Stinger priced from $32,800, V-6-powered Stinger GT from $39,250
2019 Subaru Ascent spy shots 2019 Subaru Ascent spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.