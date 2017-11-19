2018 Kia Stinger priced from $32,800, V-6-powered Stinger GT from $39,250





Kia’s Stinger sport sedan offers plenty of performance and style. Now you can add value, too, as the Korean brand has confirmed a starting price for the 2018 Stinger of just $32,800, including destination.

The starting price nets you a Stinger equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 255 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. It also means rear-wheel-drive and a limited-slip differential. Adding all-wheel drive is a 2,200 option.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, a 3.5-inch LCD driver information screen, two USB chargers, leather upholstery, power adjustable heated front seats, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, keyless ignition, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

2018 Kia Stinger GT

Buyers looking for more performance can opt for a 2018 Stinger GT whose starting price is $39,250, including destination. This model is equipped with a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 good for 365 hp and 376 lb-ft. It also comes with standard rear-wheel drive, meaning if you’d like all-wheel drive you’ll have to add $2,200 to the price tag.

The Stinger GT also benefits from Brembo brakes, as well as Kia’s first electronically adjustable adaptive damper setup to vary the suspension’s response and ride. Former BMW M engineering boss Albert Biermann helped tune the chassis in Germany, at the automaker's newly minted facility at the Nürburgring.

According to Kia, V-6 equipped Stingers will sprint to 60 mph in less than 5.0 seconds, and will reach a top speed of 167 mph. An 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters is standard across all models. It's shared with other models including the Kia K900.

2018 Kia Stinger GT

The 2018 Stinger range reaches showrooms in December.

Kia’s first foray into sport sedan territory undercuts traditional European and American rivals. The base price is significantly lower than competitors from Cadillac and BMW, which start at roughly $3,000 more for a base ATS or 3-Series equipped with turbocharged 4-cylinder power. The Stinger is also a size up on those potential rivals.

If the price for the Kia Stinger wasn’t a shot across rival automakers’ noses, then the following should be a shot directly at them: Kia may be developing a V-8-powered Stinger.