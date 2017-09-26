Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo gets 680-HP Turbo S E-Hybrid range-topper

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The most powerful Porsche in regular production is actually a hybrid.

The car is the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid whose plug-in hybrid powertrain dishes out a meaty 680 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque. (The limited-edition 911 GT2 RS is actually more powerful but you can’t buy one as it’s already sold out.)

Now the Panamera’s more practical Sport Turismo body style is also available in Turbo S E-Hybrid guise. You can order one now for delivery next spring.

Delivering all the thrust is a sophisticated powertrain that utilizes technology first developed for the 918 Spyder hypercar. A 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 is paired with an electric motor and the combined output is directed to all four wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Owners can expect 0-60 mph acceleration in just 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 192 mph. In other words, supercar numbers.

But it's not just outright performance that makes the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo unique in its segment. There’s practicality and efficiency too. There’s seating for five plus ample storage. And a 14.1-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery enables a pure electric range of approximately 31 miles. EPA-rated fuel economy will be announced closer to the market launch.

In addition to the basic package, you also get all of the top-shelf Porsche performance parts as standard. The list includes carbon-ceramic brakes, the Sport Chrono Package, 21-inch wheels, an active roll stabilization system, brake-based torque vectoring, active aerodynamic elements, and adjustable three-chamber air suspension.

The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is priced from $189,450, including a $1,050 destination charge. That represents a $4,000 premium to the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid sedan and a $6,400 discount to the long-wheelbase Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive.