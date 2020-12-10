The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has been a long-time favorite for commercial customers around the world, and the United States has been the number two market behind Germany.

However, despite the strong demand for the big van here, we miss out on the current battery-electric version known as the eSprinter that was launched in 2019. That's because the range is pretty low. We're talking less than 100 miles.

This won't be the case for the next eSprinter which is expected in 2023, including here in the U.S. Mercedes is investing over $400 million to develop a new modular platform that will make more configurations possible, including when it comes to battery size.

Next-generation Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

Known as the EVP (Electric Versatility Platform), the platform is designed to fit the current Sprinter body. It will offer three battery sizes, two wheelbase lengths, and a rear-mounted drive system. The front section is reserved for the power control hardware. Mercedes is holding back the specs as the launch is still some years away.

Sprinters sold in the U.S. are built at a plant in Charleston, South Carolina. This will likely be the case also for the next eSprinter as it will enable Mercedes to avoid the 25% Chicken Tax on imported light trucks.

Mercedes also sells an electric version of the smaller Metris van overseas known as an eVito. The latest version delivers over 200 miles, but it isn't clear yet if Mercedes plans to add it to its U.S. lineup.