Next-gen Jaguar F-Type will be electrified

2018 Jaguar F-Type R

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth confirmed this month that every model from the automaker launched from 2020 will feature some form of electrification.

That means even the F-Type will be electrified, something Jaguar Land Rover CEO Joe Eberhardt recently confirmed to Automotive News (subscription required).

Heck, even the Ford Mustang is being hybridized so an F-Type with an electric motor and battery doesn’t really seem that odd anymore.

Of course, it could simply be that the F-Type will receive a mild-hybrid setup. This is where an electric motor-generator is really only used for starting the engine and powering some ancillary features, so those fearing the electric revolution shouldn’t get too concerned just yet.

The good news is that Jaguar is committed to the F-Type despite low sales. Only about 45,000 have been sold worldwide since the start of sales.

“We are going to do another range of sports cars eventually,” Jaguar design boss Ian Callum told Automotive News. “[Sports cars] are not going to go away.”

The current F-Type is related to the XK which dates back to the last decade. The next one should be a clean-sheet design, a move which may also leave the opportunity for the car to adopt a mid-engine layout. There’s no word on when we’ll see it arrive. Considering the current model was introduced for 2014 and given an update for 2018, we should see the next one introduced for 2021 or thereabouts.