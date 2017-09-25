Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, BMW X3 M, Subaru sport sedan concept: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 BMW X3 M spy shots

Aston Martin hasn’t had much success in Formula 1, but after five decades the automaker is finally returning to the sport. Aston Martin is serving as title sponsor to Red Bull Racing, and the two organizations also plan to develop more cars together.

BMW has just launched a new X3 and soon the small SUV will spawn the first-ever X3 M. A prototype for the high-performance SUV has been spotted again. It doesn’t have much camouflage gear so a debut can’t be far.

Speaking of debuts, Subaru has a sport sedan concept in store for next month’s 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. Though it’s yet to be confirmed, there’s a good chance the concept is a preview of the next-generation WRX.

Aston Martin enters F1 as title sponsor of Red Bull Racing

2019 BMW X3 M spy shots and video

Subaru teases sporty sedan concept for 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Intel, Waymo team up to design self-driving car computers

Land Rover to target Mercedes-Benz S-Class with ‘Road Rover’

VW Group makes 300 models globally, will electrify them all by 2030

Subaru BRZ STI Sport confirmed for 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Feds, IIHS score new 2018 Honda Odyssey with top safety marks

Ken Okuyama gives Jay Leno the ins and outs of the Kode 57 supercar

Tesla Model 3 interior details, features emerge from pair of videos