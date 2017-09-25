Ken Okuyama gives Jay Leno the ins and outs of the Kode 57 supercar

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ken Okuyama is the designer of some impressive cars, most notably the models during his time at Pininfarina such as the Ferrari Enzo and Maserati Birdcage 75th anniversary concept.

Okuyama has been running his own industrial design firm since 2006, working on everything from trains to eyewear. Okuyama’s also been designing cars, including some under his own eponymous brand.

One of these was unveiled during the 2016 Monterey Car Week. The car we’re talking about is the Ferrari 599-based Ken Okuyama Kode 57, and it recently stopped by the famous garage of Jay Leno. There, Okuyama was able to explain the ins and outs of the impressive design before handing over the keys so Leno could test it for himself. (We also get a brief history of the career of the famed Japanese designer.)

Okuyama explains that the 600-horsepower, V-12-powered Kode 57 was commissioned by a buyer keen on a car resembling the Ferrari Rosso concept from 2000, another Okuyama design. Due to popular demand, Okuyama ended up building four additional examples, each of which had a price tag of $2.5 million.

The Kode 57 isn’t Okuyama’s latest baby. The honor goes to the Lamborghini Aventador-based Kode 0 which Okuyama presented during last month’s 2017 Monterey Car Week. Like the Kode 57, just five Kode 0s will be built.