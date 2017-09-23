Audi SQ8, Dodge Durango Hellcat, Huracán Super Trofeo Evo: This Week’s Top Photos

Sep 23, 2017
2020 Audi SQ8 spy shots

2020 Audi SQ8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A prototype for what’s likely an Audi SQ8 was spotted this week. The Q8 is Audi’s rival to the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, so presumably the SQ8 will rival sportier alternatives of those vehicles.

New 'Beast' Cadillac limousine for President Trump spy shots

New ‘Beast’ Cadillac limousine for President Trump spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another car spotted testing was Donald Trump’s new presidential limo (he's currently making do with the limo issued for Barack Obama). Like its predecessor, the new limo will be styled like a Cadillac but the basis is one of GM’s truck platforms.

2019 Volvo XC40

2019 Volvo XC40

Volvo hasn’t sold a compact car in the United States since the C30 went the way of the dodo bird. There will soon be a compact in Volvo’s showrooms: the 2019 XC40 crossover SUV. It will introduce two firsts for the auto industry. One is a sharing feature allowing a smartphone to start the vehicle. The other is a subscription option similar to how you buy a phone.

Dodge Durango Hellcat by Plum Floored Creations

Dodge Durango Hellcat by Plum Floored Creations

Someone out there wanted a Hellcat-powered Dodge Durango and actually went about having one put together. As you’ll learn from our post, dropping in the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 isn’t a straightforward process.

Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo

Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo one-make race series has a new racecar ready for duty: the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo. It packs the same power as the Super Trofeo, but a host of mods means the stunning car is 1.5 seconds quicker around Monza than its predecessor.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50

We slid behind the wheel of the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C and found it could teach the Porsche 911 a few things, and vice versa.

McLaren Ultimate Vision GT virtual concept car

McLaren Ultimate Vision GT virtual concept car

Want to know what a McLaren rival to the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG Project One might look like? The Ultimate Vision GT concept revealed this week is a teasing possibility. It isn’t due for production, though. It’s only a virtual racer.

Toyota FJ Cruiser Final Edition

Toyota FJ Cruiser Final Edition

Yes, Toyota is still making the FJ Cruiser. You haven't seen them on dealer lots here in North America for some years now, but a handful of other markets continued to get the retro-styled off roader. That's all coming to an end soon, though, as Toyota this week announced the final version.

