Georgia Ford dealer will build you a new F-150 Lightning, and it will kick up smoke





Since exiting production in 2004, the Ford F-150 Lightning has become a fond memory of not only Ford fans, but truck enthusiasts at large. Ford's decision to replace the Lightning with the F-150 Raptor has left a noticeable absence of high-performance pickups built for straight-line speed. Pioneer Ford, based in Bremen, Georgia, remedied that with its own F-150 Lightning.

Hooniverse caught up with Pioneer Ford to shoot this brief video showing the dealer's reborn F-150 Lightning in action, and it looks like a ton of fun. Pioneer Ford uses an F-150 with a regular cab and the shortest bed possible to create its Lightning. And when lightning strikes, thunder follows. Powering the F-150 Lightning is a supercharged version of the truck's 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 engine. It makes a healthy 650 horsepower. The supercharger comes by way of Roush Performance, a company that knows a thing or two about getting more power out of Fords.

With all of that power, donuts and burnouts are a breeze, as shown in the video above. It also sounds properly burly with a set of side exhaust pipes pumping bellowing its V-8 song into the Georgia atmosphere, likely heard from miles away. It has the right looks, too, especially in red, and complemented by the chunky 22-inch wheels that mimic the Lightning of yore.

Pioneer Ford's F-150 Lightning won't strike your wallet too badly, either. The dealer charges $49,661 for the truck you see here, and it comes with any applicable factory rebates and a factory warranty because Pioneer Ford is an authorized Roush installer. So far, the dealer has only built two trucks, both as shortbeds, but we don't see why any F-150 variant couldn't receive the Lightning treatment with a blank check.