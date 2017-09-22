Production Mercedes-AMG sedan confirmed for 2018 Geneva motor show





Mercedes-AMG will reveal a production version of its GT sedan at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show in March, the automaker confirmed Friday.

A spokeswoman for Mercedes declined to comment on any specifics of the new vehicle or on when it would be available for sale.

Earlier reports suggested the sedan would make its debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show held in January in Detroit.

At the Geneva motor show in March 2017, Mercedes-AMG showed off a concept of the GT 4 sedan that was powered by a V-8-hybrid system that created 805 horsepower. According to Mercedes-AMG, the concept sedan would be capable of 0-60 mph runs in 3.0 seconds, and borrow its hybrid control systems from its Formula One team.

The GT 4 sedan has been spotted testing in Europe, but it's unclear if the "GT 4" name will live past prototypes. The company has used X290 as an internal code for the sedan and it's not clear if either name will be used for a production version.

The car will be based on underpinnings from the C- and E-Class, a platform called MRA, AMG head Tobias Moers confirmed to Motor Authority.

A March debut for the production-ready sedan may indicate that Mercedes-AMG is planning on selling its third AMG-only model sometime that year, and could arrive on U.S. shores as a 2019 model. The sedan would follow the AMG GT Coupe and Roadster and the extremely limited AMG Project One hypercar as cars limited to the AMG sub-brand.

We expect to know more about the sedan in the days and weeks leading up to the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, which will begin March 8.