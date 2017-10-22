Homemade water-powered trike can do 0-160 in under 4 seconds

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Water is an incredibly powerful thing. Most of the time we observe it still, be it sitting in your drinking glass or while staring at a vast calm ocean. When put to work, however, water is a mighty tool.

It can be used for cutting. The ocean can rise up and ruin entire cities. It can be used to propel a homemade trike to insane speeds. Wait...what?

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. Using nothing more than the power of some collected rainwater and compressed air, a person on a trike has managed to hit an incredible speed in a remarkably short time. That speed is 162 mph—and the trike needed less than 4.0 seconds to get there.

Need another crazy figure of this lunatic 3-wheeled machine? How about the fact that it went from 0-62 mph in just 0.5 of a second. During those first 60 feet of travel, the rider was experiencing over 5 g of acceleration.

This is a tremendous application of a childhood game we used to play. Fill a plastic bottle with water, hook it to a release mechanism, and have that water propel the rocket into the sky. Or play the cheap-parent version where you shake up a two-liter bottle of soda and toss it on the sidewalk. Either way, you quickly learn just how powerful liquids can be.