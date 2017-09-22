Volvo XC40, Porsche 911 GT2 RS ‘Ring time, Infiniti electric car: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Volvo hasn’t sold a compact car in the United States since the C30 went the way of the dodo bird. There will soon be a compact in Volvo’s showrooms, though, and it’s shaping up to be one of the best options in its class.

Porsche is confident its 911 GT2 RS will set the Nürburgring lap record for a production car. The time to beat is the 6:52.01 set by the all-wheel-drive Lamborghini Huracán Performante in 2016, and the rear-wheel-drive Porsche may have already eclipsed it.

Infiniti says it will have a standalone electric car on the market in 2019. A concept previewing the car will reportedly be showroom during next January’s 2018 Detroit auto show, and we hear it will be a sports car.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Volvo XC40 preview: buy your SUV like you buy your smartphone

Did Porsche’s 911 GT2 RS just set a sub-7:00 'Ring time?

Infiniti planning an electric sports car concept for 2018 Detroit auto show

London denies Uber’s license due to 'public safety and security implications'

Ferrari F12 tdf burns to a crisp on German Autobahn

VW Group makes 300 models globally, will electrify them all by 2030

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS spy shots

China may open its borders to foreign electric car builders

Great Wall launches luxury SUV brand Wey

Tesla expands Supercharger fast-charging sites into cities for Model 3 owners