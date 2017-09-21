Mercedes-AMG A45, electric Hummer H1, Dodge Durango Hellcat: Today’s Car News

News
Electric news: Bosch and Nikola team up on... Industry
50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 Hatchback spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Mercedes-Benz is almost ready to start introducing its next-generation compacts. First off the line will be a new A-Class hatchback. Today we have spy shots of the car’s feisty AMG variant. It’s shaping up to be a very sporty car.
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a big promoter of green technologies. But his love of the Hummer H1 doesn’t quite fit with this philosophy. That’s why the actor and former California governor turned to Kreisel to build him an electric H1.
Another person has built their own Hellcat-powered Dodge Durango. As you’ll learn from our post, dropping in the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 is not a straightforward process.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 Hatchback spy shots
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s dream of an electric Hummer H1 comes true thanks to Kreisel
Someone built a Durango Hellcat because Dodge won't
2017 Mazda 6 gains more standard safety tech
First details on Rimac's next electric supercar emerge
Porsche Mission E electric sport sedan: 200-mile recharge in 15 minutes
Unplugged Performance readies Tesla Model 3 kits
2018 Honda Odyssey vs. 2018 Chrysler Pacifica: Compare Cars
Ken Block says twin-turbo 1,400-hp Hoonicorn is frightening
2017 electric cars with more than 100 miles of range
Email This Page