WD-40 and Vaccar turbocharge an off-road classic

WD-40 and Vaccar team on a restoration build to be unveiled at 2017 SEMA Show and later auctioned for charity.

WD-40 Company is teaming with builder Aaron Vaccar and The Vaccar Company on a restoration build that blends old and new: an iconic 1966 Ford Bronco equipped with a turbocharged EcoBoost drivetrain.

Continuing WD-40’s eight-year partnership with SEMA, the WD-40/SEMA Cares Boosted Bronco is to make its debut October 31 at the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Later, the vehicle will be auctioned to benefit Childhelp, an organization that provides services to abused and neglected children, and to the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund, which offers scholarships to students entering the automotive aftermarket.

Aaron Vaccar’s creativity in developing the vehicle concept stood out above other builders considered, according to Tim Lesmeister, vice president of marketing at WD-40.

For Vaccar, the build is a passion project. “The WD-40/SEMA Cares Boosted Bronco allows us to pay tribute to traditional hot-rodding standards of execution and finish with a first of its kind vehicle,” said Vaccar. “The EcoBoost drivetrain will give the cult classic a modern spin and turbocharged power and efficiency for the future.”

Build partners donating product for the build AIRAID, AMSOIL, AutoMeter, B&M, BASF, Blood & grease, Detroit Steel Wheel, Doide Dynamics, Flowmaster, General Tire, Grip Royal, Mishimoto, POR-15, The Club, VMS Racing, and XS Power.

This article was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.