Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo is quicker, more aerodynamic, and ready for the track





The Lamborghini Super Trofeo one-make race series has a new race car ready for duty: the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo. Lamborghini just showed off the series' latest racer and detailed its numerous improvements that should have drivers giddy.

The Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo is quicker than the outgoing racer thanks to improved aerodynamics alone. The race car's 5.2-liter V-10 engine remains unchanged and produces 620 horsepower. Despite this, the racer will lap Italy's Monza racing circuit 1.5 seconds quicker. Dallara Engineering utilized new carbon-fiber bodywork to create a sleeker surface that cuts through air better and only a few components remain from the outgoing racer. Those include the floor panel and rear diffuser—every other body panel is completely new. On the handling front, the suspension features a double-wishbone design, 6-position front and 2-position rear roll bars, and 2-way Ohlin dampers.

Massive 14-inch brakes provide stopping power, and grip comes via a set of Pirelli tires, which measure 305 660-18 in the front and 315 680-18 in the rear. Like the outgoing Super Trofeo, the Super Trofeo Evo is also rear-wheel drive to save weight, but the tire sizes are new.

Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo Enlarge Photo

Among the bodywork changes are larger intakes up front and a new hood-mounted center intake, which provides air to the cabin to keep drivers more comfortable. The front diffuser was inspired by the unit found on the Huracán Performante, which directs air to the rear wing to improve downforce. Those who have followed Lamborghini's one-make series will also notice the addition of a roof-mounted scoop that sends more air to the engine for cooling purposes, and a revised rear end that includes a vertical fin for greater stability at high speeds and while cornering.

There's also a new roof hatch to allow drivers to exit the race car in the event of an emergency easier.

Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo Enlarge Photo

Aside from body changes, engineers fit the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo with more-efficient catalytic converters. Otherwise, many of the same mechanical bits are present from the previous Super Trofeo racer but upgraded for the Super Trofeo Evo. The three-disc clutch and XTrac sequential has been developed and updated specifically for the Super Trofeo Evo and a Bosch Motorsport ABS unit provides 12 unique settings. It works in concert with a 9-setting traction-control system. Lamborghini says the ideal setup is a button push away for any track and weather combination. Since this is a race car, there's also a fire extinguisher and six-point safety belts to keep drivers safe during competition. Finally, the Super Trofeo Evo boasts a co-developed Lamborghini-OMP racing steering wheel that houses many of the controls for the adjustable systems.

The Huracán Super Trofeo Evo is hardly road legal, but you can catch it on the track in Lamborghini's one-make series. The racer will make its debut next year at spring 2018 events. Drivers and teams interested in their own example will need to shell out $295,000.