Electric news: Bosch and Nikola team up on hydrogen semis, Camel Group invests in Rimac

Sep 21, 2017

Nikola One

Nikola One

Enlarge Photo

Two major movements occurred this week on the alternative-propulsion front. First, Croatian firm Rimac, responsible for the insane Concept_One supercar, announced Chinese battery manufacturer Camel Group has invested $36 million into its future operations. Second, Bosch announced it will join forces with startup Nikola Motor to bring its conceptual hydrogen-electric semi trucks to production.

Camel Group's $36 million investment into Rimac is a significant one and allocates a large chunk of funds to Rimac's sister company, Greyp Bikes. The company, which has been developing advanced electric bicycles, aims to "redefine biking through technology, user experience, and electrification."

Rimac Concept_One

Rimac Concept_One

Enlarge Photo

However, most of the funds will be funneled into a new Rimac production facility for future technology projects. In addition to building its own exclusive supercars, Rimac supplies batteries and infotainment systems to OEMs, including Aston Martin and Koenignsegg. Camel Group, which sold $1.1 billion worth of batteries last year alone, believes Rimac is the right partner to continue developing new battery technology and zero-emission vehicles. It helps that Rimac has turned a profit since 2012 as well.

On the hydrogen-electric front, Bosch's support of Nikola will help the latter's semi-truck concepts reach the market by 2021, and both will utilize Bosch's recently-revealed eAxle technology. The electric motor, transmission, and power control electronics are all bundled into one tidy package with Bosch's off-the-shelf solution. Power figures are as high as 402 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque per eAxle, according to the supplier.

The Nikola One and Nikola Two semi trucks were shown with a hydrogen fuel cell, 320-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, and electric motors for a combined output of 1,000 horsepower. The motors will now apparently be supplied by the eAxles. Range will supposedly exceed 800 miles and could be as high as 1,200 miles, per Nikola. Not bad for a truck weighing 18,000 to 21,000 pounds.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Someone built a Durango Hellcat because Dodge won't Someone built a Durango Hellcat because Dodge won't
Experience Mercedes' ice driving school by playing "Project CARS 2" Experience Mercedes' ice driving school by playing "Project CARS 2"
2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 Hatchback spy shots 2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 Hatchback spy shots
2019 Volvo XC40 preview: buy your SUV like you buy your smartphone 2019 Volvo XC40 preview: buy your SUV like you buy your smartphone
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.