Mitsubishi Evo concept, Cadillac Beast limo, wide-body Ford Mustang: Car News Headlines

a minute ago
WD-40 and Vaccar turbocharge an off-road classic Modified
8 minutes ago
New ‘Beast’ Cadillac limousine for President Trump spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Mitsubishi’s Lancer Evolution bowed out of production last year, but the Japanese automaker is already ready to show us a concept that likely previews a new Evo. The concept is called the e-Evolution, and yes that small e denotes an electric powertrain of some sort.
General Motors is out testing prototypes for Donald Trump’s new presidential limo (he's been making do with the limo issued for Barack Obama). Like its predecessor, the new limo will be styled like a Cadillac but the basis is one of GM’s truck platforms.
Japanese body kit expert Liberty Walk has developed a wide-body kit for the Ford Mustang. We’ll see it revealed in a few weeks but some teaser shots hint at a promising design.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
A Mitsubishi Evo concept is coming, and it's an electric SUV
Cadillac's new ‘Beast’ presidential limousine for Donald Trump spied testing
Liberty Walk wide-body Ford Mustang almost ready for its debut
Study: Cheap cars don't always make great lease deals
Ken Block’s "Climbkhana: Pikes Peak" locked in for Sept. 25
How did Proterra get an electric bus to cover 1,100 miles on a charge? A bigger battery
2018 Volkswagen T-Roc R spy shots
494,000 diesel-fueled Ram Heavy Duty pickups recalled over faulty water pump
Mull and crossbones: Infiniti QX50 on hiatus; QX60 Hybrid killed
China wants all electric cars: will it work? Reasons and reactions
