Mitsubishi Evo concept, Cadillac Beast limo, wide-body Ford Mustang: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



New ‘Beast’ Cadillac limousine for President Trump spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Mitsubishi’s Lancer Evolution bowed out of production last year, but the Japanese automaker is already ready to show us a concept that likely previews a new Evo. The concept is called the e-Evolution, and yes that small e denotes an electric powertrain of some sort.

General Motors is out testing prototypes for Donald Trump’s new presidential limo (he's been making do with the limo issued for Barack Obama). Like its predecessor, the new limo will be styled like a Cadillac but the basis is one of GM’s truck platforms.

Japanese body kit expert Liberty Walk has developed a wide-body kit for the Ford Mustang. We’ll see it revealed in a few weeks but some teaser shots hint at a promising design.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

A Mitsubishi Evo concept is coming, and it's an electric SUV

Cadillac's new ‘Beast’ presidential limousine for Donald Trump spied testing

Liberty Walk wide-body Ford Mustang almost ready for its debut

Study: Cheap cars don't always make great lease deals

Ken Block’s "Climbkhana: Pikes Peak" locked in for Sept. 25

How did Proterra get an electric bus to cover 1,100 miles on a charge? A bigger battery

2018 Volkswagen T-Roc R spy shots

494,000 diesel-fueled Ram Heavy Duty pickups recalled over faulty water pump

Mull and crossbones: Infiniti QX50 on hiatus; QX60 Hybrid killed

China wants all electric cars: will it work? Reasons and reactions