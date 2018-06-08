Report: Porsche green lights coupe-like Cayenne

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



A coupe-like version of the Porsche Cayenne has been rumored for several years, but Autocar on Friday reported that Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has finally given it the green light for production.

The British publication, citing engineering sources close to Porsche, reported that sales of the coupe-like Cayenne would start in 2019, suggesting that the vehicle is already well ahead in its development.

Production will almost certainly take place at Porsche's plant in Leipzig, where the Cayenne is assembled along with the Macan and Panamera.

Porsche design boss Michael Mauer last fall confirmed that his team had come up with design proposals for a coupe-like Cayenne. He said at the time that Porsche had a "strong history" of creating model derivatives.

According to Autocar, the vehicle will feature similar styling to the current Cayenne up front but there will be a fastback roof leading to a liftback-style rear opening instead of the Cayenne's more vertical tailgate. It's also said to be getting a different treatment for the taillights to further differentiate from the Cayenne.

As for powertrains, Autocar claims the vehicle will have pure performance-oriented positioning, so don't expect the Cayenne's 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 to be offered. Instead, the base unit is likely to be the Cayenne S's 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 good for 440 horsepower. Plug-in hybrid power should also be available.

Potential rivals include the new Lamborghini Urus as well as the BMW X6 M, Mercedes-AMG GLE43 and 63 Coupes, and the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR.