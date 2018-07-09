Follow Viknesh Add to circle



A coupe-like version of the Porsche Cayenne has been rumored for several years, but we finally have our first spy shots of an actual prototype.

They follow comments made earlier this year by Porsche CEO Oliver Blume that the green light for production had been given for the vehicle.

From the spy shots, we can see that the Cayenne coupe will feature similar styling to the current Cayenne up front. Things are very different at the rear, however.

The vehicle sports a sloping roof leading to a liftback-style rear opening instead of the Cayenne's more vertical tailgate. To hide the very sleek design, Porsche's engineers have installed a fake set of C-pillars. You can easily spot where the true window frame slips beneath the fake frame around the C-pillar area.

2020 Porsche Cayenne coupe spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The Cayenne coupe also looks to be sporting a different treatment for its taillights compared to the Cayenne to futher differentiate it.

With the Cayenne coupe expected to feature pure performance-oriented positioning, don't expect the base Cayenne's 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 to be offered. Instead, the base unit is likely to be the Cayenne S's 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 good for 440 horsepower. Plug-in hybrid power should also be available.

Look for the Cayenne coupe to hit showrooms in late 2019, which means we'll likely see it arrive as a 2020 model. Potential rivals include the new Lamborghini Urus, upcoming Audi RS Q8, and the already established BMW X6 M, Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe, and Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR.

Production will almost certainly take place at Porsche's plant in Leipzig, where the Cayenne is assembled along with the Macan and Panamera.