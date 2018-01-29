2020 Aston Martin Vanquish spy shots and video

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Aston Martin has just unveiled its redesigned Vantage, and the next model in the automaker’s ambitious Second Century plan is a redesigned Vanquish.

The new super GT is tentatively slated for a reveal later this year or in early 2019, and we have new video and photos of a prototype. (Earlier shots showed a test mule.)

Although the tester looks like the DB11, a closer inspection reveals a larger grille, a shorter hood, unique lights front and rear, and a more upright tail. The car also sits much lower than the DB11, and its wheels are a size up on the DB11’s 20-inch set. At the rear, quad-exhaust tips replace the DB11's dual-tip design.

2020 Aston Martin Vanquish spy video from Motor Authority on Vimeo.

Under the carbon fiber skin is Aston Martin’s latest bonded and extruded aluminum platform that debuted in the DB11 and has since appeared in the Vantage. In the Vanquish, expect modifications to suit the super GT's more performance-oriented positioning.

The Vanquish should also benefit from unique chassis mods. Everything should be dialed up a notch compared to the DB11, from the suspension to the stability and traction settings to the wheels, tires and brakes. A look at the prototype's wheels reveal some massive calipers biting equally massive carbon-ceramic discs.

Power will come from Aston Martin’s 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12. The engine delivers 600 horsepower in the DB11 but we’re expecting significantly more in the Vanquish. Remember, the car’s main rival will be the 789-hp Ferrari 812 Superfast. Other targets will include the Mercedes-AMG S65 Coupe and Bentley Continental GT Speed.

2017 Aston Martin DB11, 2016 Geneva Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer has previously hinted at some form of hybrid technology being used on the Vanquish, perhaps even borrowed from the powertrain of the upcoming Valkyrie hypercar. Drive, meanwhile, should be to the rear wheels only, via an 8-speed automatic.

Eventually, Aston Martin will add a Vanquish Volante convertible to its lineup.

And beyond the Vanquish, there are still four models due in Aston Martin’s Second Century plan. They include an SUV due in 2019, a supercar in 2020, and then two Lagonda sedans. Along the way there will also be limited-edition models like the Valkyrie and the planned electric RapidE.