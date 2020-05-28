For fans of Nissan's Z sports car, the long wait for the next generation in the line is almost over.

In a presentation held Thursday to outline its plans for the next four years, Nissan aired a video teasing its future lineup—including a new Z sports car.

The video provides us with a silhouette of the new Z and the signature of its daytime running lights. So far it looks like the new Z will feature proportions similar to the 370Z, coupled with more refined details. Word on the street is Nissan has gone with a more retro design, something backed by the recent discovery of a trademark for a new Z logo that resembles the logo used on the original 240Z launched in 1969.

The first test mules surfaced late last year which points to a market arrival in late 2021 or early the following year, which means we'd see the new Z arrive as a 2022 model. Those test mules point to the new Z being slightly smaller than the 370Z.

Teaser for next Nissan Z sports car

Power is likely to come from the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 found in Infiniti's 400 Red Sport models, which delivers 400 horsepower. Rumor has it the new Z will have the same 400-hp rating, and a corresponding 400Z name.

While Infiniti only pairs the twin-turbo V-6 with automatic transmissions, Nissan is likely to still offer a manual alternative and hopefully with the current Z's rev-matching feature too, so you can continue to sound like a pro during shifts.

The man known as "Mr. GT-R," Hiroshi Tamura, chief product specialist for the GT-R and Nismo, told Motor Authority in 2019 the future of the GT-R and the Z would be shaped by customers. Sounds like customers said they want the Z to return to its roots in terms of looks and deliver more power.

But what about the other models in the video, it appears the list includes future versions of the Armada, Frontier, Kicks, Murano, Navara, Note, Pathfinder, Qashqai, Rogue, and Terra. Some of these we'll see in the United States very soon like an updated Armada and next-generation Frontier and Rogue.