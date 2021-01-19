Volkswagen's spiritual successor to the iconic Microbus based on 2017's ID.Buzz concept vehicle will arrive in 2023, a year later than originally planned.

The information was revealed by Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh in an interview with Automotive News (subscription required) published last week.

“I wish it was coming next year,” he said. “It’s not going to come quite as soon as that; it’s going to be a little bit later than that.”

VW in 2017 said a production version of the battery-electric ID.Buzz concept would start sales in the United States in 2022. Sales elsewhere are still expected to start in 2022, according to Automotive News.

Volkswagen ID Buzz Cargo concept

Volkswagen has been hinting at modern Microbus for years. In fact, the automaker rolled out the first concept for one as far back as 2001. Now production is finally happening. The production will be handled at a Volkswagen Group plant in Hanover, Germany, which is being upgraded to handle electric vehicles. The plant is where VW builds its Transporter van, the true successor to the Microbus.

Like the ID.Buzz concept, the modern Microbus will have its batteries in the floor, allowing short overhangs front and rear, and a compact van footprint. Both passenger and commercial versions are planned, the latter previewed by 2018's ID.Buzz Cargo concept.

Interestingly, VW plans to sell both the Transporter, which also has a commercial version, and the modern Microbus. The modern Microbus will likely end up smaller than the Transporter and serve as a replacement for VW's Touran and Sharan minivans sold overseas. The modern Microbus will also be differentiated by its battery-electric powertrain.

Even though the modern Microbus is still a couple of years out, VW will start selling an EV in the U.S. early this year. The ID.4 compact crossover SUV, whose MEB platform will also underpin the modern Microbus, is due at dealerships shortly.