Aston Martin SUV will no longer offer electric powertrain

Aston Martin has dropped plans for an electric version of its upcoming SUV, which the automaker first previewed in 2015 with the electric DBX concept car.

The information was revealed to Automotive News by Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer in an interview published Friday.

Originally, the SUV was meant to arrive with conventional engines and then add an electric option. A hybrid option is still likely to follow, given Aston Martin's desire to offer electrification across its lineup, though don't expect a plug-in hybrid, or a diesel for that matter.

In his interview with Automotive News, Palmer said he didn't like plug-in hybrids due to the complexity and cost of having two power sources in a single vehicle, explaining that the tech was simply a “stepping stone” to pure electric powertrains, which he sees as the future. He also said that diesel was ultimately “dead.”

Aston Martin hasn't given up on its electric plans, however. The British brand will still launch the limited-edition RapidE electric sedan in 2019.

The automaker is also developing a dedicated electric car platform to be used by its Lagonda sub-brand. As we learned at the 2018 Geneva auto show, Lagonda has been revived as a premium electric car brand. Its first model is due in 2021 and could be a sedan or SUV, with the latter body style looking more likely at this point.

As for the Aston Martin SUV, there are rumors the vehicle will be called a Varekai. To be built at a new plant in St Athan, Wales, it will debut in 2019 with conventional engines. The units should be familiar to any Aston Martin follower: a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V-12 and a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 will both be offered when the SUV launches. The aforementioned hybrid option is then likely to follow.