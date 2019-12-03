Oh, how we fondly remember the 1990s and their magical poster-worthy supercars. Great cars like the Ferrari F40 and F50, McLaren F1, Porsche 959, and Lamborghini Diablo existed during this wonderful era.

Another car that doesn't get as much ink is the Bugatti EB110. It's a rare bird, to be sure, as only 140 or so were built. There's an even rarer version of this rare car, though, and it's featured on the latest episode of “Jay Leno's Garage.”

It's one of the later versions of the EB110 SS built by Germany's Dauer. That SS designation refers to the pumped-up engine sitting out back. In the standard EB110, you'll find a 3.5-liter V-12 engine that breathes through a quartet of turbochargers and drives all four wheels. The engine produces around 550 or so horsepower. The EB110 SS built by Bugatti has between 600 and 611 hp.

1995 Bugatti EB110 SS

Dauer's EB110 SS, though, makes 645 hp. The German firm also reduced lag from the turbos and weight from the body, the latter via carbon fiber in replacement of the standard aluminum construction. The particular car shown here, which features an unpainted carbon fiber body, has been tuned to deliver even more power, as racing driver Derek Hill reveals to Leno in the episode.

The Dauer EB110 SS came about in 1995 when the iteration of Bugatti briefly run by Romano Artioli in Italy went bankrupt. A handful of completed EB110s plus five unfinished examples, together with all the spare parts Bugatti had at the time, were snapped up by Dauer. The company was formed by German racing driver Jochen Dauer, famous for fielding the winning Porsche 962 at the 1994 24 Hours of Le Mans. Dauer also built street-legal 962s, but that's a story for another day.

Dauer went bankrupt in 2008 and today fellow German company Toscana Motors is responsible for EB110 spare parts.