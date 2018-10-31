2020 Toyota Supra, 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS, Hellephant crate engine: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Hellephant crate engine

Excitement surrounding the return of the Toyota Supra is high, but the wait is finally almost over. Toyota has confirmed the debut of the fifth-generation Supra will happen next January at the 2019 Detroit auto show. The car should be in showrooms by late summer, arriving as a 2020 model.

Fans of modern Porsches have a new vehicle to lust over in the form of the GTS version of the second-generation Panamera. With a starting price of $129,350, it's the cheapest way to get into a V-8-powered Panamera. Find out what it's like to drive in the links below.

Remember the “elephant engine” 426 V-8s of the 1960s? Well, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a modern version derived from the Hellcat and available as a crate engine through Mopar. It's dubbed the Hellephant, and FCA introduced the engine on Tuesday in a seriously sinister 1968 Dodge Charger.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Toyota Supra confirmed for 2019 Detroit auto show

2019 Porsche Panamera GTS first drive review: Luxury for every occasion

Mopar ready to stomp the competition with 1,000-horsepower Hellephant crate engine

Feds probe Mercedes-Benz over recall notice delays

Mercedes-AMG planning 6-cylinder option for GT sports car?

Tesla "Starman" stunt commemorated by Hot Wheels

2021 BMW iX3 spy shots

2019 Nissan Armada review

Hyundai and Kia will offer cars with solar roofs from 2019

Blink charging network joins interoperability push