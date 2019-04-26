Excitement surrounding the launch of the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is high, but the wait is almost over. Chevy has confirmed the covers will come off in July and this week we learned that production capacity is being dialed up the Bowling Green plant in Kentucky in anticipation of the new car.

Remember the “elephant engine” Hemi 426 of the 1960s? Well, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a modern version derived from the Hellcat and available as a crate engine through Mopar. It's dubbed the Hellephant, and the order books for the 1,000-horsepower mill are now open.

Fans of classic utilities have a new vehicle to lust over in the form of the electric Ford Bronco from Zero Labs Automotive. The company is still developing the vehicle but has already confirmed a 70-kilowatt-hour battery and manual transmission.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

