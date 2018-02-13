BMW X7 to debut at 2018 Los Angeles auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



BMW is almost ready to roll out the red carpet for its next SUV. It had better make it a large red carpet, because we're talking about the first true full-size, 3-row SUV from the Bavarian brand.

Yes, a BMW X7 is coming to take on the likes of the Cadillac Escalade, Infiniti QX80, Lexus LX, Lincoln Navigator and Mercedes-Benz GLS. It's due for a reveal in late 2018 and according to Autocar said reveal will take place at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show, which starts the final week of November.

The X7 is already at the pre-production stage at BMW's plant Spartanburg, South Carolina. The vehicle has also already been previewed in concept form, in this case with the X7 iPerformance concept unveiled last September at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show.

From what we've been shown so far, the design of the X7 is hardly a surprise. It looks like your standard 3-row SUV, although the massive kidney grilles help to give it an imposing stance. For the interior, we're expecting a design similar to what's offered in the 7-Series. A digital instrument cluster is almost guaranteed, and joining this should be a touchscreen display at the top of the center stack.

As for powertrains, expect the X7 to be offered with inline-6, V-8, and plug-in hybrid options. The sole transmission should be an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive will likely be standard across the range.